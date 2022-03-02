ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
India’s BPCL seeks extra Gulf oil, fearing Russian supply hit

Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: State-run Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. is seeking extra oil from Middle Eastern producers for April, fearing Western sanctions against Russia could hit deliveries of Urals crude, a source familiar with the matter said.

BPCL, India second biggest state refiner, on an average buys two million barrels of Russian Urals every month on a delivered basis, where the seller arranges for insurance of the cargo and ships. The oil is processed at BPCL’s 310,000 barrels per day (bpd) Kochi refinery in southern India.

BPCL has booked one million barrels of Urals for loading in March and three million in April.

Traders are willing to meet the existing commitments, but have told BPCL they will not quote for supplies in future months, the source said, adding: “No one knows how the situation will pan out in April, so BPCL wants to be prepared.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation,” was met with widespread condemnation and an array of sanctions by Western countries.

The United States and its allies have targetted Russia’s central bank, top businesses, oligarchs and officials, including President Vladimir Putin himself.

The source said Gulf producers had not committed to additional supplies for BPCL, as allocations for April loading are due to be finalised next week.

BPCL also intends to draw from its inventories to make up for any shortfall of Russian oil, the source said.

The company did not respond to an email seeking comment.

On Monday, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country’s top refiner, said it would accept Russian oil and Kazakhstan’s CPC blend only on a delivered basis due to insurance risks. IOC last week bought Russian oil in a tender after a two-year gap. India’s top lender State Bank of India has told clients it won’t handle trade relating to sanctioned entities in any currency.

Indian Oil Corp Russia’s invasion BPCL Gulf oil

