LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (March 1, 2022)....
02 Mar, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (March 1, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.07714   0.07557   0.08675   0.05425
Libor 1 Month       0.24143   0.16200   0.24143   0.07263
Libor 3 Month       0.50429   0.46386   0.52300   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       0.80471   0.75829   0.84043   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        1.28800   1.25771   1.39229   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

