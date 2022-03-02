Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
02 Mar, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (March 1, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07714 0.07557 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.24143 0.16200 0.24143 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.50429 0.46386 0.52300 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.80471 0.75829 0.84043 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.28800 1.25771 1.39229 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
