ANL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.98%)
ASC 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
ASL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.5%)
AVN 101.85 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (6.36%)
BOP 7.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
FFL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
FNEL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
GGGL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
GGL 19.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.52%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.22%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.06%)
PRL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
PTC 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
SNGP 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.32%)
TPL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.51%)
TPLP 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
TREET 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (6.47%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.46%)
WAVES 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.35%)
YOUW 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
BR100 4,539 Increased By 26.9 (0.6%)
BR30 16,692 Increased By 340.4 (2.08%)
KSE100 44,726 Increased By 265.3 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,447 Increased By 134 (0.77%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Turkey hikes gas price for power production; reduces tax on electricity

Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

ANKARA: Turkey's state energy company BOTAS said on Tuesday the price of natural gas used for electricity production was hiked by 18.3%, a day after President Tayyip Erdogan announced tax cuts on electricity and cheaper price regulations to fight inflation.

There were no changes to price of natural gas used by industrial facilities and households.

Turkey has administered steep energy price hikes this year, as inflation soared to near 50% in January after a currency crisis last year. Prices have also surged globally, most recently due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey reduced the value-added tax (VAT) on electricity used in residences and agricultural irrigation to 8% from 18%, Erdogan announced on Monday, in a move to combat soaring inflation.

Separately, the top limit for using electricity at a cheaper rate was raised to 240 kWh per month for households, while a lower rate was introduced for industrial users that consume less than 900 kWh per month.

Two economists calculated that the tax cuts and the new price regulations in electricity prices would lower inflation by 0.2-0.3 percentage points in March.

