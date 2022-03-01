ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 45 (1%)
BR30 16,484 Increased By 132.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,461 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 17,313 No Change 0 (0%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Hong Kong stocks start higher

AFP 01 Mar, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with small gains Tuesday as the Ukraine-fuelled volatility that has characterised the past week died down slightly, though traders remain on edge over the crisis.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.41 percent or 94.10 points, to 22,807.12.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.63 percent or 21.70 points, to 3,484.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.27 percent or 6.14 points, to 2,324.24.

