ANL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.22%)
ASC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
AVN 102.30 Increased By ▲ 6.54 (6.83%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
GTECH 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
MLCF 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.06%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.88%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.46%)
TPL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TPLP 32.25 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.73%)
TREET 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.86%)
TRG 74.10 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (6.62%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
WAVES 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.89%)
YOUW 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
BR100 4,546 Increased By 33.5 (0.74%)
BR30 16,746 Increased By 393.9 (2.41%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By 279.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 17,450 Increased By 136.9 (0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted through budgetary reallocation’

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 01 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar Monday said reduction of electricity tariff by Rs 5 per unit will be adjusted through budgetary reallocation and will be circular debt flow neutral.

Recently, Secretary Power Division, Syed Asif Hyder had informed Senate Standing Committee on Power that the federal government is considering imposing projected Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) of Rs 2.71 per unit on consumers on permanent basis, to be adjusted at the end of each fiscal year, after calculating financial impact on fuel. Asked if Power Division’s proposal has been approved, Minister for Energy, responded in the negative.

FCA for Jan: Govt mulling hiking power tariff by Rs6.1/unit

When asked, will reduction of Rs 5 per unit announced in tariff be in the FCA, the minister said, “FCA or base tariff, same amount will be required for same result. Reduction will be in FCA.” Answering the question as to what will be the impact of reduction in tariff on circular debt the Minister responded that it will be fully funded subsidy so no impact on circular debt.

Another official told BR that the government may not notify Rs 5.93 per unit increase in FCA for January 2022 and continue to existing raise of Rs 2.80 per unit till June 30, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

circular debt power tariff Fuel Charges Adjustment Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar budgetary reallocation

Comments

1000 characters

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted through budgetary reallocation’

Russia asks Pakistan to start talks on bilateral trade

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

US downplays Putin nuclear mobilisation

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Oil prices climb as market weighs release of reserves vs Russia disruption

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Cut in POL products’ prices: Govt to bear over Rs70bn monthly loss

Read more stories