Indian team arrives for talks on water disputes

ISLAMABAD: Indus Water Commissioners of Pakistan and India are scheduled to hold three-day parleys on March 1-3, 2022 on disputed projects and other water-related issues.

According to an official statement, Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters along with his 9-member delegation reached Lahore on Monday to attend 117th Meeting of Permanent Indus Commission.

The meeting has been scheduled for 3 days at Islamabad, i.e., on March 1-3. On conclusion of the meeting the delegation will leave for home via the same route.

Pakistani delegation will comprise representatives of Wapda, Pakistan Met Dept, Punjab Irrigation, NESPAK, MoFA, Flood Commission and officers of PCIW.

The focus of the meeting would be to discuss Pakistan’s observations on various Indian New Run-of-River Hydro-Electric Plants. The matter relating to sharing of flood information by the Indian side would also be an agenda item.

The agenda of meetings is as follows: (i) finalization and signing of Record of 116th PICM; (ii) discussion on Pakistan’s objections on Tamasha HEP, Kalaroos-Il HEP, Baltikulan Small HEP, Durbuk Shyok HEP, Nimu Chilling HEP, Kiru HEP, Kargil Hunderman HEP, Phagla HEP, Kulan Ramwari HEP and Mandi HEP; (iii) continued discussion on Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai Hydro-Electric Plants; (iv) arrangement regarding communication of advance information of flood flows during the Flood Season 2022; (v) maintaining free flow of water into river Sutlej; and (vi) programme of future meetings and Tours of Inspection of the PIC.

According to Ministry of Water Resources, visit of Indian Indus Commissioner is to fulfil implementation of the Treaty.

