Lean business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained dull while the trading volume remained low.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged. Cotton Analyst Nasseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that price of Punjab’s Phutti attracted per 40 kilograms prices from Rs 7000 to Rs 9000. Cotton of Sindh was traded from Rs 18000 to Rs 20,000 per maund, Punjab’s cotton was traded from Rs 18000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

He also told that 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18000 per maund, 800 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan (Balochi) were sold at Rs 19000 per maund and 647 bales of Liaquat Pur were sold at Rs 21500 per maund.

Naseem Usman also told that due to the war between Russia and Ukraine the prices of cotton witnessed a decline both locally and internationally. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 20,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 268 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022