KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 28, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,461.01 High: 44,557.1 Low: 43,639.17 Net Change: 476.77 Volume (000): 81,023 Value (000): 4,081,526 Makt Cap (000) 1,829,103,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,240.66 NET CH. (+) 139.86 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,421.87 NET CH. (+) 99.42 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,054.71 NET CH. (+) 39.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,834.07 NET CH. (+) 74.73 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,918.53 NET CH. (+) 66.04 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,299.77 NET CH. (+) 40.03 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-February-2022 ====================================

