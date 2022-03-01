Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 28, 2022). ==================================== BR...
01 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 28, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,461.01
High: 44,557.1
Low: 43,639.17
Net Change: 476.77
Volume (000): 81,023
Value (000): 4,081,526
Makt Cap (000) 1,829,103,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,240.66
NET CH. (+) 139.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,421.87
NET CH. (+) 99.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,054.71
NET CH. (+) 39.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,834.07
NET CH. (+) 74.73
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,918.53
NET CH. (+) 66.04
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,299.77
NET CH. (+) 40.03
------------------------------------
As on: 28-February-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.