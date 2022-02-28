ANL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.83%)
ASC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
ASL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
AVN 95.20 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.67%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.93%)
CNERGY 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.52%)
FNEL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
GGGL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.81%)
GGL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (6.04%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.72%)
PTC 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
TELE 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.55%)
TPL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.6%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.27 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.1%)
TRG 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.28%)
UNITY 27.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.99%)
WAVES 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.17%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.02%)
YOUW 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.53%)
BR100 4,477 Increased By 38.7 (0.87%)
BR30 16,187 Increased By 218.2 (1.37%)
KSE100 44,252 Increased By 267.6 (0.61%)
KSE30 17,228 Increased By 137.3 (0.8%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Daimler Truck freezes cooperation with Russia's Kamaz

BERLIN: Daimler Truck will freeze its cooperation with Russian truck maker Kamaz with immediate effect, Germany's...
Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

BERLIN: Daimler Truck will freeze its cooperation with Russian truck maker Kamaz with immediate effect, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday.

No more trucks will be built under Daimler's joint partnership with Kamaz, and no more components will be supplied to it, reported Handelsblatt, citing the group.

Daimler Truck could not be immediately reached for comment.

Mercedes-Benz Group is also looking into legal options to divest its 15% stake in Kamaz as quickly as possible, the newspaper reported.

A Mercedes spokesperson told Reuters business activities would have to be re-evaluated in light of the current events.

