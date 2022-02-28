ANL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.22%)
ASC 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
ASL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
AVN 94.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
CNERGY 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.51%)
FFL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
GGGL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.91%)
GGL 19.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.32%)
GTECH 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (11.21%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
PACE 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.39%)
PRL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.22%)
PTC 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.33%)
TPL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.51%)
TPLP 30.99 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (8.02%)
TREET 33.87 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.89%)
TRG 68.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.99%)
UNITY 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.28%)
WAVES 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.87%)
YOUW 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.53%)
BR100 4,469 Increased By 30.8 (0.69%)
BR30 16,146 Increased By 177.8 (1.11%)
KSE100 44,158 Increased By 174.1 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,191 Increased By 100.3 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares fall on worries over sanctions on Russia

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell in see-saw trade on Monday as investors were worried about the economic impact of harsh sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

By 0207 GMT, the Nikkei share average was down 0.35% at 26,381.23 after falling as much as 0.8% earlier in the day. The broader Topix was down 0.09% to 1,874,46.

The United States and its allies on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punishment of Moscow as it continues its military assault against Ukraine.

Tokyo stocks reverse losses to end higher

"Initially investors reacted to the news on the stricter sanctions against Russia and that sent shares significantly lower, but soon they calmed down and even became cautious about a sell-off," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Losses in the market narrowed as investors awaited some positive development from the negotiations between the two countries. Declines in the US futures were limited, so that also gave comfort to investors."

The Ukrainian president's office said negotiations with Moscow without preconditions would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Russian news agency Tass on Sunday cited an unidentified source as saying the talks would start on Monday morning.

Chip-related stocks dragged the Nikkei the most, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest down 0.95% and 1.95%, respectively.

Cigarette maker Japan Tobacco, which was among the firms that shut factories in Ukraine last week, lost 2.64%.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing lifted the Nikkei the most, rising 0.1%. Air conditioner maker Daikin Industries was up 0.84%.

Technology investor SoftBank Group erased its loses to edge up 0.3%, while oil explorer Inpex rose 2.08% as oil prices jumped.

Ukraine tokyo stock

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares fall on worries over sanctions on Russia

Russian forces seize two small cities in Ukraine

Russia hikes key rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars as sanctions and pressures on Russia mount

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Pakistan's Air Link to soon start Xiaomi smartphone production

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Russia's isolation deepens as Ukraine resists invasion

Read more stories