ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
AVN 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.89%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CNERGY 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
FNEL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.56%)
GGGL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.77%)
GGL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.87%)
GTECH 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUMNL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.99%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.74%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.38%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.26%)
PIBTL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PRL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
TELE 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.9%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-6.31%)
TPLP 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.91%)
TREET 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.59%)
TRG 85.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
UNITY 31.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
WAVES 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.38%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 18,402 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.44%)
KSE100 45,910 Increased By 46.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 17,969 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,420
4824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,448,663
6,37724hr
Sindh
547,920
Punjab
485,810
Balochistan
34,634
Islamabad
130,373
KPK
199,195
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks reverse losses to end higher

AFP 04 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday, recovering from morning selloffs prompted by a hawkish stance from the European Central Bank.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.73 percent, or 198.68 points, to end at 27,439.99 and the broader Topix index was up 0.55 percent, or 10.64 points, to 1,930.56.

The dollar stood at 114.94 yen, nearly unchanged from 114.95 yen on Thursday in New York.

"The Nikkei started the trading session lower, tracking falls on three major US indexes, with selloffs spreading among investors disheartened by the hawkish stance of the ECB," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine concerns

ECB chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday left open the possibility of interest rate hikes this year for the first time, as she opted not to reiterate the claim from December that the bank raising its ultra-low rates in 2022 would be "very unlikely".

After zigzagging between positive and negative territory, the Nikkei stabilised "on the back of strong Hong Kong stocks", Okasan said.

Rising US stock futures also helped steer the Nikkei toward positive territory, the brokerage added.

In Tokyo trade, Sony Group notched up 0.11 percent to 12,600 yen, while Toyota lost 0.69 percent to 2,277.5 yen.

Nintendo jumped 3.61 percent to 58,180 yen, a day after it revised up its full-year profit forecast despite having to cut Switch sales targets over ongoing supply chain issues.

SoftBank Group edged up 0.36 percent to 5,214 yen.

Toshiba dropped 0.63 percent to 4,723 yen.

The conglomerate announced Friday it would establish a new 300-millimetre wafer fabrication plant for power semiconductors to more than double its production capacity.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225 index

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks reverse losses to end higher

Indian army chief's claim on LoC ceasefire negotiation 'misleading': DG ISPR

Rupee records massive gain against US dollar, hits highest level since Nov 23

US values relationship with Pakistan across a number of fronts: State Dept

At least 3 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Turbat shootout

Surrender 100% forex: SBP introduces Re1 incentive for Exchange Companies

Oil hits seven-year highs as US storm heightens supply concerns

Karachi-based Truck It In raises another $13mn in early-stage funding

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

Russia and China agree 30-year gas deal using new pipeline

Australia confirm 'best available players' for Pakistan tour

Read more stories