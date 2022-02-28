ANL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
ASC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
ASL 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.92%)
AVN 91.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.03%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.45%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
GGL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.26%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.55%)
TELE 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.68%)
TPL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.22%)
TREET 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.49%)
TRG 66.73 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.45%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
BR100 4,409 Decreased By -29.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 15,677 Decreased By -291.6 (-1.83%)
KSE100 43,745 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,003 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Goldman sees commodities rally on Russia-Ukraine crisis, sanctions

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

Goldman Sachs expects a rise in the prices of commodities that Russia is a major producer of and lifted its short-term Brent crude forecast as the West stepped up political and economic sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

"The range of near-term price outcomes for commodities has become extreme, given the concern of further military escalation, energy sanctions or potential for a cease-fire." Goldman said in a note to clients on Sunday.

Russia's political and economic isolation deepened on Monday as its forces met stiff resistance in Ukraine's capital and other cities in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Ukraine war complicates Fed’s inflation fighting effort

Further, "we expect the price of consumed commodities that Russia is a key producer of to rally from here - this includes oil, European gas (and hence aluminum), palladium, nickel, wheat and corn," Goldman said.

The bank raised its one-month Brent crude oil price forecast to $115 a barrel from $95 per barrel previously, with "significant upside risks on further escalation or longer disruption."

Brent crude futures on Monday rose to well above the key $100 a barrel level as the Ukraine crisis deepened, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were near $96 a barrel.

"The recent escalation with Russia create clear stagflationary risks to the broader economy, driven by higher energy prices, which reinforce our conviction in higher gold prices in coming months and our $2,150/toz (troy ounce) price target," Goldman said.

Spot gold on Monday was trading at over $1,900 per ounce, and set for its best month since May.

"Gold's unique role as the currency of last resort will likely be apparent if restrictions on Russia's central bank accessing its offshore reserves leave it leveraging its large domestic gold stockpiles to continue foreign trade, most likely with China," the bank said.

Ukraine Goldman Sachs

Comments

1000 characters

Goldman sees commodities rally on Russia-Ukraine crisis, sanctions

Putin orders nuclear alert as Ukraine fiercely resists Russian invasion

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Read more stories