ANL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
ASC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
ASL 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.77%)
AVN 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.08%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.45%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
GGL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.28%)
TELE 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.68%)
TPL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.22%)
TREET 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.49%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-4.78%)
UNITY 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.47%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
BR100 4,407 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,661 Decreased By -307.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 43,727 Decreased By -256.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 16,994 Decreased By -97.2 (-0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Thai Q4 jobless rate at lowest level since pandemic as curbs ease

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

BANGKOK: Thailand's unemployment rate in the fourth quarter fell to its lowest level since the pandemic and the jobs situation should improve further with restrictions easing and more foreign tourists returning, the state planning agency said on Monday.

The impact of the Omicron variant, which has seen record high cases in recent days, has not been significant, allowing economic activity in the Southeast Asian country to continue, the agency said. Thailand's official unemployment rate dropped to 1.64% in the December quarter, representing 630,000 jobless workers, from 2.25% in the previous quarter, the agency said in a statement.

That was the lowest since 1.03% recorded in the first quarter of 2020 before the economy felt the full impacts of the pandemic.

Eurozone unemployment hits historic low

Thailand's definition of unemployed is narrow, however, and only counts as jobless those who do not work a single hour in a surveyed week. It also excludes owners of businesses or farms and analysts say the figures do not catch Thailand's significant unofficial economy.

Employment dipped 1% in the December quarter from a year earlier but rose 0.2% in the whole of 2021, with 37.8 million people employed, helped by more jobs in the farm sector, the agency said.

The labour situation is not yet stable but a reopening of the economy and outbreak controls should increase jobs, Jinanggoon Rojananan, deputy head of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), told a news conference.

Omicron variant Thailand's unemployment rate

