ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Eurozone unemployment hits historic low

AFP 01 Feb, 2022

BRUSSELS: The eurozone's unemployment rate fell to a historic low in December, official figures showed Tuesday, as hiring in Europe rode a solid recovery and shrugged off the explosive spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at seven percent in December, the lowest level since the official Eurostat statistics agency began compiling data in April 1998.

In the 27-member European Union, which includes countries such as Poland not in the single currency bloc, unemployment fell to 6.4 percent in December, also a low since records began.

"The eurozone ended 2021 -- the year after the worst recession since World War II -- with its lowest ever unemployment rate. A testimony to the success of our collective response to this crisis," said Paolo Gentiloni, the EU economics affairs commissioner.

Previously, the lowest unemployment rates for both the 19 countries sharing the single currency and the EU-27 -- of 7.2 percent and 6.5 percent respectively -- had been recorded in March 2020.

Year-on-year, the picture also improved significantly, with a drop from 7.5 percent in the eurozone, equating to 1.8 million fewer people seeking work.

The positive development on the labour market represents a marked difference from the eurozone debt crisis, in which the bloc struggled for years to bring unemployment down to pre-crisis levels.

EU officials attribute the difference to a radical change in approach in which the EU jointly agreed on a massive spending push at the worst of the crisis, instead of the austerity path chosen in 2010-2015.

Eurozone unemployment shrinks despite Covid outbreaks

This would also help explain Europe's economic burst in 2021, in which the eurozone economy grew by a record 5.2 percent.

Divergences remain

Eurostat said that some 13.6 million people were unemployed in the EU in December, including 11.5 million in the eurozone.

Despite the unprecedented low, wide divergences remained across the eurozone with jobless levels ranging from 3.2 percent in Germany to 13 percent in Spain.

France has seen unemployment steadily drop over the past months, but at 7.4 percent, still remains above the eurozone average. Italy's jobless rate stood at nine percent.

Analysts said very low levels of unemployment in certain countries pointed to hiring struggles and could soon spark demands for higher wages.

This would weave into the increasingly heated debate over the sharp rise in consumer prices seen in Europe, with bigger paychecks and higher demand adding to the upward pressure.

European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde insists that high inflation is crisis-linked and temporary.

But the ECB will come under further pressure to raise interest rates and cut back on stimulus if wages go up.

"There is very little the ECB can do against the current inflation drivers, but once inflation expectations start to move up and wage growth accelerates, a rate hike will no longer be far away," said Carsten Brzeski of ING bank.

A rise in rates would be bad news for the eurozone's most indebted governments, such as Italy, France, Greece and Spain, as it would put added strain on their budgets.

They will back Lagarde in her belief that inflation is a short-term phenomenon and that the eurozone remains economically fragile and needs the ultra-low borrowing price and stimulus.

Eurozone unemployment historic low

Comments

1000 characters

Eurozone unemployment hits historic low

Sindh government bound to set up local bodies: SC

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Rupee registers third successive gain against US dollar

Rights groups blame Taliban for missing journalists

NCOC begins door-to-door vaccination to inoculate 35mn people against Covid

Oil slips to $89 as OPEC+, US inventories eyed

Yousuf Raza Gilani's resignation 'a drama', says Qureshi

Nawaz Sharif advised against travelling in fresh medical report

India's finance minister says central bank to launch digital cryptocurrency

New Zealand relents on woman offered refuge by Taliban

Read more stories