ANL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.71%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.84%)
AVN 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.18%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
FNEL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
GGL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
GTECH 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
MLCF 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.25%)
TELE 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.53%)
TPL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.94%)
TPLP 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.22%)
TREET 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.37%)
TRG 66.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.68%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.37%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
BR100 4,406 Decreased By -32.3 (-0.73%)
BR30 15,678 Decreased By -290.3 (-1.82%)
KSE100 43,697 Decreased By -286.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,972 Decreased By -118.9 (-0.7%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks open higher

AFP 28 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Monday slightly higher following a strong lead from Wall Street, though traders remain on edge over the Russia-Ukraine crisis with Western powers imposing fresh sanctions on Moscow.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.22 percent or 50.99 points, to 22,818.17.

Hong Kong shares log worst slump

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 1.09 points to 3,450.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.16 points to 2,310.22.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks open higher

Putin orders nuclear alert as Ukraine fiercely resists Russian invasion

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Read more stories