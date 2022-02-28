Hong Kong stocks open higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks started Monday slightly higher following a strong lead from Wall Street, though traders remain on edge over the Russia-Ukraine crisis with Western powers imposing fresh sanctions on Moscow.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.22 percent or 50.99 points, to 22,818.17.

Hong Kong shares log worst slump

The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 1.09 points to 3,450.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.16 points to 2,310.22.