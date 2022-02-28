ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

444 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Sindh

Recorder Report 28 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Fortunately no death stemming from coronavirus reported on Sunday, however 444 new cases emerged when 9,032 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

Shah said that fortunately no death was reported and Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,067 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate. Shah said that 9,032 samples were tested which detected 444 cases that constituted 4.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,930,308 tests have been conducted against which 564,592 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.1 percent or 537,018 patients have recovered, including 443 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,507 patients were under treatment; of them 19,322 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centres and 175 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 164 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 444 new cases, 240 have been detected from Karachi, including 96 from South Karachi, 72 Hyderabad, 67 Malir, 39 Korangi, 29 East Karachi, 20 Sanghar, Badin, Shikarpur and Ghotki 11 each, Sukkur 8, Kashmore 7, Jacobabad and Central Karachi 5 each, West Karachi 4, Tharparkar and Larkano one each new covid cases reported.

The report states that with regard to vaccination, in the last 24 hours, 211,273 covid vaccines have been given, while 47,610,428 or 87.38% vaccines have been vaccinated till February 26, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

COVID19 cases Sindh Covid19 Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

Comments

Comments are closed.

444 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Sindh

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Ukraine says will not 'capitulate' at Russia talks

Hafeez's all-round show hands Lahore Qalandars their maiden PSL title

Read more stories