Non-integrated Tier-1 retailers: Huge penalty to be imposed before outlet de-sealing: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will impose huge penalties on the non-integrated Tier-1 retailers before de-sealing of their business premises. According to the procedure for de-sealing of business premises of non-integrated tier-1 retailers issued by the FBR, where business premises have been sealed, the procedure for de-sealing of business premises shall be followed.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue having jurisdiction shall impose a penalty prescribed under serial No 25A of section 33 of the Sales Tax Act and ensure its payment.

The business premises of non-integrated tier-1 retailers shall remain sealed till the payment of penalty and integration of all POS machines installed in all its branches or outlets; The integration process shall be carried out in presence of the FBR team constituted for this purpose by the respective Commissioner Inland Revenue having jurisdiction.

In order to ensure error-free integration of tier-1 retailers, the team so constituted shall include a technical person. Provided where the jurisdiction of tier-1 retailer falls in some other field formation, the concerned Chief Commissioner shall request the Board for notification of the team.

The concerned Commissioner Inland Revenue shall furnish to the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue a certificate, within three days, in writing that all POS machines installed in the business premises have been integrated with the FBR Computerized system and are free from any technical and functional errors, the FBR added.

