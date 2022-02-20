ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Non-integrated Tier-1 retailers: Huge penalty to be imposed before outlet de-sealing: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 20 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will impose huge penalties on the non-integrated Tier-1 retailers before de-sealing of their business premises. According to the procedure for de-sealing of business premises of non-integrated tier-1 retailers issued by the FBR, where business premises have been sealed, the procedure for de-sealing of business premises shall be followed.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue having jurisdiction shall impose a penalty prescribed under serial No 25A of section 33 of the Sales Tax Act and ensure its payment.

The business premises of non-integrated tier-1 retailers shall remain sealed till the payment of penalty and integration of all POS machines installed in all its branches or outlets; The integration process shall be carried out in presence of the FBR team constituted for this purpose by the respective Commissioner Inland Revenue having jurisdiction.

Tier-1 retailers: FBR unveils procedure for outlet sealing, de-sealing

In order to ensure error-free integration of tier-1 retailers, the team so constituted shall include a technical person. Provided where the jurisdiction of tier-1 retailer falls in some other field formation, the concerned Chief Commissioner shall request the Board for notification of the team.

The concerned Commissioner Inland Revenue shall furnish to the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue a certificate, within three days, in writing that all POS machines installed in the business premises have been integrated with the FBR Computerized system and are free from any technical and functional errors, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sales Tax Act Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Non integrated Tier1 retailers business premises

Comments

1000 characters

Non-integrated Tier-1 retailers: Huge penalty to be imposed before outlet de-sealing: FBR

Invasion ‘warning’: Ukraine urges West to back ‘shield’ against Russia

Cabinet approves RLNG sale pricing mechanism for KE

FCA for Jan: Govt mulling hiking power tariff by Rs6.1/unit

PM expected to visit Russia next week: FO

Ukraine soldier killed in clashes

ECP code of conduct, social media: Bills sent to cabinet for approval: Fawad

Mobile phones: Jul-Jan imports soar 11.86pc to $1.27bn YoY

Bilawal urges people to join anti-PTI govt ‘long march’

Wapda may delay issuance of second Eurobond till year-end

Read more stories