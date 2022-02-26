Another suspect arrested in Athar Mateen's case

Another suspect identified as Ashraf has been arrested by the Sindh Police in the killing of senior journalist Athar Mateen.

This was announced by Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani in a tweet on Saturday, who said that the killer will be punished according to the law.

"The diligent efforts of the police in this whole case are commendable and in the same way the confidence of the people in Sindh Police will increase," Ghani tweeted.

Earlier, the Balochistan government on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a suspect, who allegedly opened fire on Mateen, from Khuzdar district of the province.

Parliamentary Secretary to Balochistan CM on Information Bushra Rind said that the prime suspect in Mateen's murder case was arrested after Sindh police identified his presence in Khuzdar.

The prime suspect is a resident of Khuzdar and a joint raid was carried out by Sindh and Balochistan police for his arrest, she said. “The suspect allegedly opened fire on Athar Mateen, which resulted in his immediate death,” Bushra Rind said.

Last week, unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid.

The police said that the journalist tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.