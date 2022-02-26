ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Defiant Zelensky vows 'I'm here' after Russian attack

AFP 26 Feb, 2022

KYIV: After Ukrainian forces said they had repulsed a Russian attack on their capital Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky shot a selfie-style video to vow to stay and fight on.

"I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth," he declared, denouncing as disinformation claims that he had surrendered or fled.

"A lot of fake information has appeared on the internet saying that I allegedly called on our army to lay down its arms and that evacuation is underway," he said outside his office.

Wearing olive green military-style clothing and looking tired but determined, he declared: "Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this.

President Zelensky says Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia

"This is what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine!"

As the video hit social media platforms, the sounds of explosions and air raid sirens could still be heard around the capital, as the Russian military declared it had fired air- and sea-based cruise missiles at Ukrainian military targets.

Volodymyr Zelensky Russian military Russian invasion Russian attack Russian ukriane

