LIBOR interbank offered rates
26 Feb, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (February 25, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07743 0.07629 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.20857 0.16171 0.20857 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.50786 0.48100 0.50786 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.80443 0.77357 0.84043 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.28629 1.28886 1.39229 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
