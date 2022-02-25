Media workers’ issues: JAC forms body

KARACHI: In a statement issued Thursday the Joint Action Committee announced the immediate formation of a committee with representatives from PBA, APNS and PFUJ to work towards resolving issues being faced by media workers.

The statement was issued on behalf of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ, Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND).

