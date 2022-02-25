ANL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
AVN 95.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.86%)
BOP 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
CNERGY 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
GGGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
GGL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.36%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.24%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.23%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.05%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.8%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (8.07%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.08%)
PTC 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.93%)
SNGP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.58%)
TELE 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
TPL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
TPLP 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
TREET 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
TRG 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
UNITY 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.49%)
WAVES 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.2%)
BR100 4,467 Increased By 46.3 (1.05%)
BR30 16,102 Increased By 287.4 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,150 Increased By 319.9 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,206 Increased By 156 (0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Moonis reiterates his party’s support to PTI govt

Recorder Report 25 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader and Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Thursday telephoned National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and assured him that they are allies of the PTI government and will stand with it.

He said that the meetings of the PML-Q leaders with the opposition leaders are part of the political process. He said that a wrong impression is being given against the PML-Q that it has assured the opposition parties of its cooperation regarding the no-confidence move. The National Assembly speaker and Moonis also discussed the current economic and political situation in the country and issues of mutual interest.

The speaker said that the country is on the path of development due to economic policies of the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

