Moonis reiterates his party’s support to PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader and Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Thursday telephoned National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and assured him that they are allies of the PTI government and will stand with it.

He said that the meetings of the PML-Q leaders with the opposition leaders are part of the political process. He said that a wrong impression is being given against the PML-Q that it has assured the opposition parties of its cooperation regarding the no-confidence move. The National Assembly speaker and Moonis also discussed the current economic and political situation in the country and issues of mutual interest.

The speaker said that the country is on the path of development due to economic policies of the present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022