ANL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.38%)
BOP 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
CNERGY 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.69%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.72%)
GGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.64%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
PTC 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TPL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
TPLP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
TREET 34.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.7%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.55%)
YOUW 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.1%)
BR100 4,442 Increased By 20.6 (0.47%)
BR30 16,016 Increased By 201.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 44,124 Increased By 293.9 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,204 Increased By 153.9 (0.9%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
PM lays wreath at Russia’s war memorial

APP 25 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday laid a wreath at ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’, a war memorial dedicated to the Soviet troops fallen during World War II. The prime minister, who arrived in the Russian capital on Wednesday, visited the memorial at the Kremlin Wall and paid his respects to the soldiers.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played on the occasion as the prime minister observed a moment of silence in respect for the fallen troops. After a span of two decades, this is the first visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia.

