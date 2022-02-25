PM lays wreath at Russia’s war memorial

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday laid a wreath at ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’, a war memorial dedicated to the Soviet troops fallen during World War II. The prime minister, who arrived in the Russian capital on Wednesday, visited the memorial at the Kremlin Wall and paid his respects to the soldiers.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played on the occasion as the prime minister observed a moment of silence in respect for the fallen troops. After a span of two decades, this is the first visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia.