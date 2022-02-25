ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Asia Distillates: Jet fuel cracks drop as feedstock crude prices surge

Reuters 25 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Asian refining margins for jet fuel slipped on Thursday due to soaring crude prices, while cash differentials for the aviation fuel inched down on muted demand in the physical market.

Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $12.87 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 29 cents lower from a day earlier.

The jet fuel market, however, remains buoyed by hopes of improving demand as countries lift border curbs and ease quarantine requirements.

The recovery would be primarily led by domestic routes as a majority of passengers still lack the confidence to plan international travel, trade sources said.

A recent reopening of Australia’s internal and external borders has significantly boosted the outlook for Qantas Airways, although the Omicron COVID-19 outbreak has set back its business recovery plans by around six months.

Cash premiums for jet fuel slipped to $1.14 a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with $1.20 per barrel on Wednesday.

Singapore’s middle distillate inventories slipped 1.4% to 7.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 23, according to Enterprise Singapore data.

Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 7.8 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 11.8 million barrels in 2021, Reuters calculations showed. This week’s stocks were 52.6% lower than a year earlier.

US distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 985,000 barrels in the week ended Feb. 18, according to market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

EDP Renewables (EDPR), the world’s fourth-largest renewable energy producer, said on Thursday it plans to invest up to S$10 billion ($7.40 billion) by 2030 to establish a clean energy hub in Singapore for the Asia Pacific region.

EDPR, which is 75% owned by Portugal’s biggest utility Energias de Portugal, closed a S$1 billion deal to acquire a 91% stake in Southeast Asian renewables firm Sunseap Group on Thursday.

