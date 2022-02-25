ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets tumble; Saudi Aramco at record high

Reuters 25 Feb, 2022

DUBAI: Markets in the Middle East dived on Thursday, with oil prices rising above $105, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine spooked investors across the globe about disruptions to energy supply.

Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders from Russia and Belarus, and landing on the coast from the Black and Azov seas.

Oil prices broke above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, stock markets slumped and the rouble hit a record low after the invasion.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 1.8%, after shedding as much as 2.5% earlier in the session.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco rose nearly 2% to hit a record high as oil prices ballooned.

Only eight stocks of 211 listed in the index ended in the green.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index led the losses, as it plunged 3.6% in its steepest fall since March 2020.

Financial and IT stocks fell the most.

Dubai’s main index closed 1.8% lower to post its biggest daily fall in a month. The index slid as much as 3.7% earlier in the session.

Emirates Refreshments was the top percentage loser, down nearly 10%.

Index heavyweights Emaar Properties and Dubai Islamic Bank dropped 3.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the index declined 0.3%, while the Qatar index closed down 0.8%.

SAUDI ARABIA down 1.8% to 12,298

ABU DHABI fell 0.3% to 9,072

DUBAI lost 1.8% to 3,274

QATAR fell 0.9% to 12,639

EGYPT shed 3.6% to 10,891

BAHRAIN was down 1% to 1,944

OMAN lost 0.2% at 4,037

KUWAIT ended flat.

Gulf markets oil giant Saudi Aramco Dubai stock Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Markets in the Middle East Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gulf markets tumble; Saudi Aramco at record high

5 essential items: continuation of subsidy allowed

Debt, liabilities hit all-time high of Rs51.724trn

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

Jul-Jan CAD exceeds $11bn on higher import bill

US authorities fine Pakistan's NBP $55mn for 'money-laundering', 'compliance failures'

US has communicated to Pakistan its position: State Dept

Russia invades from three sides

HBL posts record Rs62bn PBT for 2021

Media workers’ issues: JAC forms body

PM Imran holds one-on-one meeting with Russian President Putin

Read more stories