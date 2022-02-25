Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 24, 2022)....
25 Feb, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (February 24, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07743 0.07371 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.18686 0.13671 0.19114 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.49757 0.48814 0.50643 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.82629 0.78714 0.84043 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.33686 1.32986 1.39229 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.