Ukraine says Russia forces capture Chernobyl power plant

KYIV: Ukraine announced Thursday that Russian forces had captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a "fierce" battle on the first day of the Kremlin's invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbour.

Ukraine says Russian helicopters, aircraft dispatch paratroopers to Hostomel airport

"After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe. This is one of the most serious threats to Europe today," said Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the chief of the presidential administration.