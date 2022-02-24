Ukraine says Russian helicopters, aircraft dispatch paratroopers to Hostomel airport

KYIV: Ukrainian military authorities on Thursday said 20 Russian helicopters and Mi-8 aircraft had dispatched paratroopers at Hostomel airport in the Kyiv region, where forces from both sides were fighting for control.

Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders around nearly all of the country's perimeter on Thursday after Moscow mounted a mass assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

