ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
ASC 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.73%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.76%)
AVN 92.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.15 (-7.17%)
BOP 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-9.33%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.16%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.83%)
GGL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.66%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.59%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.27%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.11%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.35%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.09%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-7.56%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-7.99%)
TREET 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-7.38%)
TRG 71.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-7.41%)
UNITY 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-7.42%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.15%)
YOUW 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.16%)
BR100 4,421 Decreased By -170.7 (-3.72%)
BR30 15,814 Decreased By -1146.4 (-6.76%)
KSE100 43,831 Decreased By -1302.4 (-2.89%)
KSE30 17,050 Decreased By -534.1 (-3.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Eight polio vaccinators killed in series of Afghan attacks: UN

AFP 24 Feb, 2022

KABUL: Eight members of polio vaccination teams working to eradicate the crippling virus in Afghanistan were killed on Thursday in four separate attacks, the United Nations said.

Polio teams were frequently targeted by insurgent groups in Afghanistan until the Taliban's takeover of the country last year, when the Taliban said it wanted to work with the UN to stamp out the disease.

"We are appalled by the brutality of these killings, across four separate locations," the UN said in a statement.

"This senseless violence must stop immediately, and those responsible must be investigated and brought to justice. These attacks are a violation of international humanitarian law."

Polio eradication committed: Afghanistan requires international support: PM

The Taliban said they had "received the news" of the incidents and were trying to get more information.

"Our policy is clear, we want to vaccinate and protect all the children in Afghanistan under the age of five," Javid Hajir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, told AFP.

The UN said one person was killed in Takhar province in the far north, and seven in neighbouring Kunduz province -- including four in the provincial capital Kunduz city.

They were engaged in house-to-house visits or on their way to begin campaigns, the UN said.

