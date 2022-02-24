ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
Erdogan 'saddened' by Russian invasion, Ukraine urges Turkey to shut straits

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

ANKARA: Turkey backs Ukraine's territorial integrity and is "sincerely saddened" by Russia's invasion, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, as Kyiv's envoy to Ankara urged Turkey to close the Bosphorus straits to Russian warships.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine, assaulting by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

Erdogan, who has forged good relations with the leaders of both Russia and Ukraine and earlier offered to mediate in the conflict, said he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by telephone.

"Turkey supports Ukraine's battle to protect its territorial integrity," Erdogan said in remarks broadcast by Turkish TV.

"We are sincerely saddened that Russia and Ukraine, both of whom we see as friendly countries and with whom we have close political, economic, and social relations, come face to face in this way."

Ukraine, neighbours close airspace to civilian flights as conflict flares

Bosphorus

Earlier, Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, said NATO member Turkey should not remain impartial in the conflict, and he urged it to provide aid and to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships.

"Turkey will evaluate the requests and respond as soon as possible," Bodnar said after his talks with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal. "We expect solidarity to be shown."

Ukraine's request that Turkey shut off access to the Black Sea puts Turkey in a difficult position as it shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea.

Under a 1936 pact, Ankara has control over the straits and can limit the passage of warships during wartime or if threatened.

On Thursday Russian forces landed at Ukraine's Black Sea ports as part of the invasion. Earlier this month, six Russian warships and a submarine transited the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits to the Black Sea for what Moscow called naval drills near Ukraine waters.

Turkey's foreign ministry called for an immediate end to Russia's military operations.

Turkish foreign ministry says Russian attack on Ukraine unacceptable

"this attack is a grave violation of international law and poses a serious threat to the security of our region and the world," the ministry said. "We call on the Russian Federation to immediately end this unjust and unlawful act."

Ambassador Bodnar urged Turkey to join other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia, something Ankara has so far opposed as it tries to balance its NATO commitments with its strong trade and energy ties to Russia.

On Thursday, Turkey advised its citizens in Ukraine to stay at home or in a safe place and avoid traveling, after airlines cancelled flights due to the closure of Ukraine's air space.

