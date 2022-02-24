ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-8.2%)
Turkish foreign ministry says Russian attack on Ukraine unacceptable

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

ANKARA: Russia's military operation against Ukraine is unacceptable, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, calling on Moscow to immediately end the "unjust and unlawful" move that threatens global security.

Earlier, Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara said Kyiv had asked Turkey to close Black Sea waterways to Russian ships and to show solidarity with Ukraine. The call put Turkey, which has good ties with both of them, in a difficult position.

Turkey says to continue supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity

"Beyond eliminating the Minsk agreements, this attack is a grave violation of international law and poses a serious threat to the security of our region and the world," the ministry said in a statement. "We call on the Russian Federation to immediately end this unjust and unlawful act."

