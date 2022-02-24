ANL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.33%)
ASC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.03%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.63%)
AVN 94.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.05 (-5.07%)
BOP 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.22%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.81%)
GGGL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-5.4%)
GGL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-6.66%)
GTECH 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.54%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.11%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.33%)
MLCF 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.83%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-8.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.62%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.47%)
TELE 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-7.36%)
TPL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.66%)
TPLP 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-6.24%)
TREET 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-7.09%)
TRG 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.48 (-7.1%)
UNITY 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.24%)
WAVES 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.22%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.61%)
YOUW 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.64%)
BR100 4,477 Decreased By -114.2 (-2.49%)
BR30 16,095 Decreased By -865.8 (-5.1%)
KSE100 44,251 Decreased By -881.5 (-1.95%)
KSE30 17,231 Decreased By -353.2 (-2.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,114
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,505,328
1,45524hr
Sindh
565,975
Punjab
500,092
Balochistan
35,309
Islamabad
134,107
KPK
215,588
Australian shares fall on Ukraine jitters; CIMIC Group soars

Reuters 24 Feb, 2022

Australian shares dropped nearly 2% on Thursday to hit their lowest in more than two weeks, as Ukraine announced a state of emergency amid rising fears of a full-scale Russian invasion, while CIMIC Group soared over 30% following a bid from Hochtief.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.8% at 7,077.80 by 2329 GMT.

The benchmark rose 0.6% on Wednesday.

Global markets reacted sharply after Ukraine told its citizens in Russia to immediately come home and the US State Department mentioned that a Russian invasion remained potentially imminent.

Australian shares weighed down by tech stocks, Ukraine tensions

Miners plunged 3% to their lowest since early February, as iron ore prices slumped on concerns regarding demand prospects in China.

Sector heavyweights BHP, Rio Tinto, and Fortescue Metals fell between 2.4% and 5.3%.

Tech stocks dropped as much as 4.5% to hit their lowest since June 2020. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc lost up to 8.5%, while Xero Ltd slid 4.4%.

Qantas Airways Ltd fell 1.7% after it posted a bigger-than-expected half-year loss and forecast a A$650 million hit to second-half earnings before interest and tax due to Omicron.

Shares of CIMIC Group Ltd jumped nearly 34% to hit their highest in more than four months after the construction firm received a A$1.47 billion bid from Hochtief for the remaining 21.4% stake in the Australia firm.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.6% at 12,057.92. Broadcaster Sky Network Television lost 7.1% after reporting a 29% fall in half-yearly net profit, while Air New Zealand fell as much as 3% after saying it was heading for its biggest annual loss since 2001.

