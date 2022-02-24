Opposition vying for power only: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has asserted that the opposition has failed on all fronts and yearning for power, not for the people.

During the last three and a half years, the opposition has constantly pursued a policy of anarchy and does not want the country to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he regretted in a statement.

The opposition, earlier, chanted slogans of now or never and tendering resignations and, now, it is asserting the no-trust move, he added. The goal of no-confidence would remain a distant dream as their number game is insufficient. The journey of development would continue under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he added.

“Those claiming no-confidence move, do not even trust each other,” he said, adding: “The parties that have lost public trust could not exercise any no-confidence gambit against the government.” The PTI-led government would continue to serve the masses while the opposition was vainly vying for power, the CM added.

