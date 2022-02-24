ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
Proposed amendments in LG law: SA forms select body to review recommendations

Recorder Report 24 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday set up its select committee to review and set forth recommendations to amend the existing Sindh local government law.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah will head the committee with members from PPP’s Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Dr Sohrab Khan Sarki, and Mumtaz Jakhrani, PTI’s opposition leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, MMA’s Syed Abdul Rasheed and TLP’s Mufti Qasim Fakhri.

Those who will assist the committee in amendments and review the existing controversial law included PTI’s Shamim Firdous Naqvi and Arsalan Taj, MQM’s Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Muhammad Hussain and Javed Hanif Khan, GDA’s Barrister Hasnain Ali Mirza and Nand Kumar Goklani from the opposition, while Saeed Ghani and others will represent the ruling PPP.

The committee is primarily responsible to approve the proposed recommendations for the fresh amendments to the Sindh local government law. The Sindh Assembly set up the committee through a motion following the Supreme Court’s orders to amend the existing law.

Earlier, reporters covering the Sindh Assembly proceedings staged protest demonstrations at the press gallery and outside on the road, condemning killing of journalist Ather Mateen. They also demanded of the Sindh government to arrest, immediately, the killers.

Opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh also raised the matter on the floor of the house and paid tribute to the slain journalist, who was killed by armed robbers in the megacity. The newsmen’s protests were also attended by the opposition parties, especially the PTI legislators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

