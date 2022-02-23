ANL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.07%)
AVN 98.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.1%)
BOP 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FFL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
FNEL 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
GGL 19.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
GTECH 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MLCF 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.97%)
PACE 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
PRL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
PTC 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.28%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.33%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
TPL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TPLP 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
TREET 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TRG 75.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
WAVES 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
WTL 1.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,536 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.66%)
BR30 16,666 Decreased By -147.8 (-0.88%)
KSE100 44,766 Decreased By -246.6 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,394 Decreased By -119.5 (-0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
South Africa's rand firms as focus shifts to national budget from Ukraine

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Wednesday as fears of an all-out war over Ukraine receded and investors' focus shifted back on the national budget of South Africa to be presented later in the day.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at 15.0272 against the dollar, 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

Riskier currencies across the world had seen investors fleeing to safe-haven currencies in the far east and the dollar late Monday and early Tuesday.

South Africa's rand falls as risk appetite wanes

But, after a slew of sanctions imposed by several countries on Tuesday, it looked like a full-scale war could be averted, boosting riskier currencies.

All eyes are now on South Africa's annual budget to be presented by the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana at 1200 GMT.

"The rand has opened at 15.04 this morning ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's maiden budget speech later today. Analysts are expecting a reasonably positive address and we could see the rand trade below the 15.00 level again," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE in a note.

Godongwana, in his maiden budget speech, is expected to walk a tight rope between allocating funds for social spending and sovereign debt repayments. Investors will be keenly looking out for how the budget plans to most prudently allocate bumper tax receipts due to high commodity prices.

rand Yuan

