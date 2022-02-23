ANL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
AVN 99.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.36%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
FFL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
GGGL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
GGL 19.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.75%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.25%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.36%)
TPL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.45%)
TPLP 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
TREET 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.68%)
TRG 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
UNITY 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
WAVES 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -0 (-0%)
BR30 16,876 Increased By 63 (0.37%)
KSE100 45,036 Increased By 23.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 17,507 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Australia shares end higher with Russia-Ukraine standoff in focus

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

Australia shares closed higher on Wednesday, lifted by modest gains in mining and healthcare stocks, as most sectors recouped losses after investors appeared to show scant response to developments in the Ukraine-Russia standoff.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.6% higher at 7,205.70. The benchmark closed 1% lower on Tuesday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the first tranche of sanctions on Russia on Wednesday after Moscow ordered deployment of troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine, marking Australia's entry into the long-standing geopolitical crisis.

Australian shares weighed down by tech stocks, Ukraine tensions

Most sectors were caught in a sell-off on Tuesday amid heightened Russia-Ukraine uncertainty.

Healthcare stocks were the biggest boost to the benchmark with a 1.2% jump. Sector heavyweights Cochlear Ltd and CSL Ltd gained 5.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

Mining shares followed suit to gain 0.8%, with BHP Group climbing 0.6% while Rio Tinto gained 1.2%.

"Investors are not shy about moving more cash while the uncertainty continues and might continue to be a little jittery in the coming weeks," said Dale Raynes, an associate director at CPS Capital commenting on the market's volatility.

Raynes said uncertainty in the past few weeks led to the build-up of growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. "The new sanctions don't come as a surprise to investors," he added.

Australia gold stocks were the biggest drag to the benchmark, falling 1.8% to break their four-day winning streak.

Newcrest Mining, the country's biggest gold miner, slid 2.1% as bullion prices were flat after safe-haven demand was offset by a rise in US Treasury yields.

Among other sectors, technology and financial stocks climbed 2.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Across the border, New Zealand dollar strengthened after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates back to pre-pandemic levels, signalling further tightening to counter inflationary risks.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.2% to finish the session at 12,134.42.

Australia shares

