ANL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
AVN 99.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.35%)
BOP 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
CNERGY 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FFL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
GGGL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
GGL 19.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
HUMNL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 32.58 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
PTC 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.39%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TPLP 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
TREET 37.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.57%)
TRG 77.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
WAVES 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -0.4 (-0.01%)
BR30 16,878 Increased By 64.8 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,039 Increased By 26.4 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,508 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka releases $35mn for diesel imports amid growing power cuts

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has paid $35.3 million for a 40,000 tonne diesel shipment, an energy ministry official said on Wednesday, seeking to stave off rolling power cuts amid a foreign exchange crisis that has hampered purchases of diesel for power plants.

"The government has made the payment and the ship will start offloading fuel soon," said the official, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Sri Lanka is battling its worst financial crisis in years with foreign exchanges reserves hitting $2.36 billion at the end of January.

The country has to repay about $4 billion in debt repayments this year.

The reserves crunch has impeded the island nation's ability to purchase essential imports, including fuel.

Sri Lanka out of cash to buy oil: minister

The country of 22 million people requires about 4,000 tonne of diesel everyday to run multiple thermal power plants, and the power regulator announced hours-long load shedding this week to conserve fuel stock.

"Priority will be given to meet requirements of the vehicle fleet and about 10,000 tonnes will be released for thermal power generation," the energy ministry official said.

SriLanka diesel imports diesel shipment

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka releases $35mn for diesel imports amid growing power cuts

Around 50 startups a year: Tech startup fund established to provide Rs1bn seed funding

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Pakistan revises Covid-19 protocols for inbound passengers

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

FCA: KE seeks Rs3.40/unit increase for January

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Read more stories