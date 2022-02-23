ANL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
Putin says Russia ready to search for 'diplomatic solutions' amid Ukraine conflict

AFP 23 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow was ready to look for "diplomatic solutions" amid raging tensions with the West over Ukraine but stressed that the country's interests were non-negotiable.

"Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems," Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, a public holiday in Russia.

Putin says 'best' if Ukraine drops NATO bid, adopts neutrality

But he added: "The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us."

