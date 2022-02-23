PM pledges to forge closer ties with Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday underscored the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and expressed Pakistan’s resolve to forge closer ties with Uzbekistan in all spheres covering trade, agriculture, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

The prime minister was talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, Sardor Umurzakov who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.