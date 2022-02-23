ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Telenor Pakistan launches ‘7th cohort’ of NayaAghaz programme

Recorder Report 23 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has launched its 7th cohort of the NayaAghaz program meto drive women’s reintroduction into the workforce.

The NayaAghaz programme, first launched in 2014, was designed to create an inventive way of acquiring talent that aims to get women back to work giving them an opportunity to re-invent themselves in their careers.

The recent batch of NayaAghaz associates comprises of 11 women, from various geographical, educational and professional backgrounds, who will be placed in varying roles, including gaming, growth hacking, segments, HR partnering, field operations, revenue assurance, tax accounting and B2B enterprise solutions, throughout their 9-month long tenure.

Since its inception, NayaAghaz has opened doors to not only cater to an untapped segment of the nation’s talented workforce, but also create a fresh pool of skilled resources that are better prepared to overcome challenges and break stereotypes. Since its launch, Telenor Pakistan has hired a total of 105 associates with conversion rate of 40 percent.

Speaking to the press on the occasion, Chief Human Resource Officer, Telenor Pakistan, Oystein Bakken said, “We work outside the box, we work together and we strive to come up with new and practical opportunities that promote social development and the betterment of every individual, irrespective of gender.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Telenor Pakistan workforce ‘7th cohort’ of NayaAghaz programme B2B enterprise solutions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Telenor Pakistan launches ‘7th cohort’ of NayaAghaz programme

Tech startup fund established

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up economy: Moody’s

Pakistan for stronger trade ties with Russia, other countries

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Biden says U.S. to impose sanctions on Russian banks and elites

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

Burkina mine death toll rises to 63

Read more stories