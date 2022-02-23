Telenor Pakistan launches ‘7th cohort’ of NayaAghaz programme

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has launched its 7th cohort of the NayaAghaz program meto drive women’s reintroduction into the workforce.

The NayaAghaz programme, first launched in 2014, was designed to create an inventive way of acquiring talent that aims to get women back to work giving them an opportunity to re-invent themselves in their careers.

The recent batch of NayaAghaz associates comprises of 11 women, from various geographical, educational and professional backgrounds, who will be placed in varying roles, including gaming, growth hacking, segments, HR partnering, field operations, revenue assurance, tax accounting and B2B enterprise solutions, throughout their 9-month long tenure.

Since its inception, NayaAghaz has opened doors to not only cater to an untapped segment of the nation’s talented workforce, but also create a fresh pool of skilled resources that are better prepared to overcome challenges and break stereotypes. Since its launch, Telenor Pakistan has hired a total of 105 associates with conversion rate of 40 percent.

Speaking to the press on the occasion, Chief Human Resource Officer, Telenor Pakistan, Oystein Bakken said, “We work outside the box, we work together and we strive to come up with new and practical opportunities that promote social development and the betterment of every individual, irrespective of gender.”

