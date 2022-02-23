KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 22, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Topline Sec. AGP Limited 34,800 85.51 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,800 85.51 MRA Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 5,000 225.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 225.00 Shaffi Securities Pak Refinery 20,000 13.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 13.10 MRA Sec. Roshan Packages Ltd. 25,000 23.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 23.00 MRA Sec. Saif Power Ltd. 1,000 20.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 20.65 MSMANIAR Financials Shell Pakistan 6,000 122.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 122.00 Adam Sec. Telecard Ltd. 10,000 14.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 14.98 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 101,800 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022