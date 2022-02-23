ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 23 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 22, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Topline Sec.                 AGP Limited                           34,800             85.51
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              34,800             85.51
MRA Sec.                     Hond Atlas Cars                        5,000            225.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               5,000            225.00
Shaffi Securities            Pak Refinery                          20,000             13.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              20,000             13.10
MRA Sec.                     Roshan Packages Ltd.                  25,000             23.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              25,000             23.00
MRA Sec.                     Saif Power Ltd.                        1,000             20.65
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,000             20.65
MSMANIAR Financials          Shell Pakistan                         6,000            122.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               6,000            122.00
Adam Sec.                    Telecard Ltd.                         10,000             14.98
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              10,000             14.98
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                       101,800
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

