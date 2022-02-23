Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
23 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (February 22, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Topline Sec. AGP Limited 34,800 85.51
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,800 85.51
MRA Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 5,000 225.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 225.00
Shaffi Securities Pak Refinery 20,000 13.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 13.10
MRA Sec. Roshan Packages Ltd. 25,000 23.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 23.00
MRA Sec. Saif Power Ltd. 1,000 20.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 20.65
MSMANIAR Financials Shell Pakistan 6,000 122.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 122.00
Adam Sec. Telecard Ltd. 10,000 14.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 14.98
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 101,800
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.