EU sanctions 'will hurt Russia and will hurt a lot': foreign policy chief

PARIS: EU sanctions against Russia will also target Russian parliament members who backed recognising breakaway regions as independent and will inflict severe damage on the country, the EU's foreign policy chief said Tuesday.

"The sanctions will hurt Russia and will hurt a lot," Josep Borrell told reporters, adding that targets for asset freezes and visa bans included 351 members of the Russian Duma lower house who appealed to President Vladimir Putin to recognise the two regions as independent.