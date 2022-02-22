ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

German business confidence rises in February despite Ukraine tensions

AFP 22 Feb, 2022

FRANKFURT: The German business climate improved again in February, survey data published Tuesday showed, despite the aggravation of the crisis in Ukraine and persistent supply chain issues.

The Ifo institute's closely watched indicator rose to 98.9 points from 96 in January, with companies reporting an improvement in their expectations for the near future.

"The German economy is betting on an end to the coronavirus crisis," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said in a statement, after the government indicated it would roll back most of the health restrictions designed to contain the coronavirus pandemic by the end of March.

High case numbers around the turn of the year depressed domestic demand, hitting services particularly hard, and were a factor behind the economy shrinking in the last quarter of 2021.

The flagship manufacturing industries were also "clearly more satisfied", the Ifo said, though "material shortages continue to hamper production".

Germany to enter recession due to virus: Bundesbank

Bottlenecks in supply of raw materials and components have weighed heavily on Europe's largest economy, which draws much of its strength from the export-stong sector.

Nonetheless, "the escalation of the crisis engulfing Ukraine remains a risk factor," Fuest said.

Rising tensions with Russia have already contributed to rising prices for energy, with Europe and Germany in particular highly dependent on the country for supplies of natural gas.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision on Monday to recognise two breakaway regions in Ukraine, the survey index was "not leading but rather backward-looking," said Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at the bank ING.

"It is clear that the new uncertainty will weigh on business sentiment, dent purchasing power if energy prices continue to increase, and could eventually also, temporarily, subdue business investment," Brzeski said.

Ukraine German business confidence

Comments

1000 characters

German business confidence rises in February despite Ukraine tensions

Centre ready to deploy more Rangers in Karachi to control street crime: Sheikh Rashid

Cannot really believe any possibility of conflict between Russia, Ukraine: PM Imran

Against USD: Rupee closes at over 176 as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Oil nears $100 as West prepares Russian sanctions

EU plans to quickly finalise new sanctions against Russia

Pakistan gets 2 bids for mid-March LNG supply tender

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Antigen test requirement scrapped for travellers to Dubai, Sharjah from Pakistan

Turkey's Erdogan says Russia's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions unacceptable

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Read more stories