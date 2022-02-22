Against USD: Rupee closes at over 176 as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Amid escalation in geopolitical tension, Pakistan's rupee closed above the 176 level against the US dollar, depreciating 0.27% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 176.23 after a day-on-day appreciation of 48 paisas or 0.27%. On Monday, the local currency had appreciated 11 paisas against the US dollar.

The drop in local currency comes as geopolitical tension took its toll on market sentiment, impacting the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as well.

During his long-televised speech, Russia President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities on Monday.

The escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine also took a toll on the global economy, as oil prices hit their highest since 2014 on Tuesday, as supply concerns pushed prices to near $100 a barrel.

High oil prices are a major negative for Pakistan, which is a net importer of the commodity.

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Talking to Business Recorder, Zafar Paracha, General Secretary Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), said that Russia-Ukraine tension, which involves both the United States and Europe, is a 'hot issue’ in the market.

“The prices of commodities such as oil and gold are going up, whereas there is a lot of uncertainty in the global equity markets, which will not come down until the situation is improved,” said Paracha.

On the local front, he said that the hike in oil prices would take a toll on the country’s import bill.

“We thought that after successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the pressure on rupee would come down, however, the emergence of this situation is very alarming,” said Paracha.