Sri Lanka open to discussions with IMF

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is open to discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other multilateral lenders for assistance amid its worst economic crisis in years, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka completes return of illegal waste to Britain

"Sri Lanka has sought IMF assistance multiple times in the past and we are still open to that option. We are keeping lines of communication open with the IMF and other multilateral lenders such as the Asian Development Bank," cabinet spokesman and Plantation Minister Ramesh Pathirana said.

