Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore Qalandars in super over

LAHORE: All-rounder Shoaib Malik led Peshawar Zalmi to a super over victory against Lahore Qalandars in the last league match of the HBL-PSL-7 here at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Earlier, batting first, Peshawar Zalmi had set a 159-run target for the Qalandars, who fell a run short and forced the match to a super over after Shaheen Shah Afridi smashed 22 runs — three sixes and a four — in the last over.

But it wasn’t enough, as when the Qalandars batted in the super over, they handed a six-run target to the Zalmi, courtesy of skipper Wahab Riaz’s sensational bowling. In reply, Shoaib Malik hit two fours to Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead his team for a sensational victory.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi batting first scored 158 for 7 in 20 overs. In reply Lahore Qalandars scored 158 for 8 in 20 overs which led to the super over.

For Zalmi, Shoaib remained the top scorer with 32 runs in the match and 8 runs in the super over.

The playoffs of the event will start from Wednesday.

