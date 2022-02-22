Punjab governor says minorities are quite safe in Pakistan

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that the government is ensuring complete religious freedom for minorities who are safe in Pakistan.

He was talking to the media at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition on “Interfaith Harmony” organized by the Switzerland Embassy at Governor House. Switzerland Ambassador to Pakistan Benedict de Cerjat, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs, MNA Shanila Ruth, Chairman IMRF, Samuel Piara, President Speedo Raza Shah, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khatib Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and others attended the ceremony.

The governor said that international human rights bodies, including the United Nations, must take note of the atrocities committed against minorities in India. “It is welcoming that all minorities in Pakistan including Sikhs, Christians and Hindus are on one page for the promotion of religious harmony in the country.

Everyone is working together because of which whenever anyone in Pakistan tried to conspire against religious harmony they have failed,” he said, adding: “It is our collective responsibility to make Pakistan strong and prosperous.”

Sarwar said that the religious freedom and protection enjoyed by minorities in Pakistan is definitely an example for the whole world. We are protecting the religious freedom of minorities in Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said.

Switzerland Ambassador to Pakistan Benedict de Cerjat praised the government’s efforts for religious harmony in Pakistan and said that the whole world needs to work together to promote religious harmony and peace is only possible by the eradication of extremism from the world through religious harmony.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khatib of Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that people of all religions should work together for the promotion of religious harmony in Pakistan. If people make decisions keeping in view the interests of the country and the nation then those who try to create chaos in Pakistan will not be disappointed, he added.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs MNA Shanila Ruth said that the PTI government is ensuring the rights of minorities. At the end of the ceremony, governor Punjab also distributed certificates among the students who got positions in the photo exhibition.

