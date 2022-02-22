ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab governor says minorities are quite safe in Pakistan

Recorder Report 22 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Monday that the government is ensuring complete religious freedom for minorities who are safe in Pakistan.

He was talking to the media at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition on “Interfaith Harmony” organized by the Switzerland Embassy at Governor House. Switzerland Ambassador to Pakistan Benedict de Cerjat, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs, MNA Shanila Ruth, Chairman IMRF, Samuel Piara, President Speedo Raza Shah, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khatib Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and others attended the ceremony.

The governor said that international human rights bodies, including the United Nations, must take note of the atrocities committed against minorities in India. “It is welcoming that all minorities in Pakistan including Sikhs, Christians and Hindus are on one page for the promotion of religious harmony in the country.

Everyone is working together because of which whenever anyone in Pakistan tried to conspire against religious harmony they have failed,” he said, adding: “It is our collective responsibility to make Pakistan strong and prosperous.”

Sarwar said that the religious freedom and protection enjoyed by minorities in Pakistan is definitely an example for the whole world. We are protecting the religious freedom of minorities in Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said.

Switzerland Ambassador to Pakistan Benedict de Cerjat praised the government’s efforts for religious harmony in Pakistan and said that the whole world needs to work together to promote religious harmony and peace is only possible by the eradication of extremism from the world through religious harmony.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khatib of Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that people of all religions should work together for the promotion of religious harmony in Pakistan. If people make decisions keeping in view the interests of the country and the nation then those who try to create chaos in Pakistan will not be disappointed, he added.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs MNA Shanila Ruth said that the PTI government is ensuring the rights of minorities. At the end of the ceremony, governor Punjab also distributed certificates among the students who got positions in the photo exhibition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar UNITED NATIONS Punjab Governor Shanila Ruth

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab governor says minorities are quite safe in Pakistan

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Arab oil producers say OPEC+ should stick to current output agreement

EU Parliament’s top group suggests blacklisting Switzerland

1,400 Pakistanis having accounts?

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Govt to amend PCA: China’s co allowed to maintain 17.5pc share in Baska Block

PTI discusses anti-govt ‘smear’ campaign

Electronic/online brokers: SECP decides to introduce concept

Read more stories