Alkhidmat Foundation inaugurates orphan house in Hala

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Foundation has set up Aghosh, a residential institution for 200 orphans, in Hala (Sindh) with an investment of Rs120 million under the Alkhidmat Foundation orphan care project.

This is the first of its kind orphan centre established by the Alkhidmat Foundation in the rural Sindh. Another orphan centre will be established in Rashidabad, Tando Allahyar.

Aghosh Hala is located on a two acre land, 50 km from Hyderabad and a few minutes away from Bhit Shah on the main National Highway. This centre will provide the best educational and boarding facilities to the orphans. As per policy an orphan, who cleared the test interview, was offered admission.

A very simple but impressive inaugural ceremony was held in Matiari district of Hala. Deputy Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Liaquat Baloch and President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan Muhammad Abdul Shakoor inaugurated the Aghosh Centre.

President Alkhidmat Foundation Sindh Dr Tabassum Jafari said that Aghosh Hala has been designed as a centre for orphans but intelligent children, this year the project will provide complete residential and educational facilities to 200 orphans.

