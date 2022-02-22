Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
22 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 21, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
EFG Hermes Fauji Cement 250,000 17.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 17.30
RAH Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 70,000 52.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 52.00
EFG Hermes P. S. O. 12,000 182.93
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 182.93
EFG Hermes Sui Southern Gas 15,000 10.11
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 10.11
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 347,000
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.