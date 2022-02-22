KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 21, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== EFG Hermes Fauji Cement 250,000 17.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 250,000 17.30 RAH Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 70,000 52.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 52.00 EFG Hermes P. S. O. 12,000 182.93 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 182.93 EFG Hermes Sui Southern Gas 15,000 10.11 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 10.11 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 347,000 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022