22 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 21, 2022).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
173,700,110 103,808,874 4,384,502,622 2,588,595,609
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 434,589,354 (413,209,971) 21,379,382
Local Individuals 4,627,559,964 (4,675,905,414) (48,345,449)
Local Corporates 3,159,813,433 (3,132,847,366) 26,966,067
===============================================================================
